(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast will start its coronavirus vaccination campaign next week after receiving 504,000 doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s shots through the World Health Organization-backed Covax program.

The vaccines, produced by the Serum Institute of India Ltd., arrived Friday in Abidjan, the commercial capital of the world’s biggest cocoa producer. Neighboring Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines from Covax when it took delivery of 600,000 doses on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to provide equitable access to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Health-care workers and teachers are first in line to receive their shots when the campaign starts on Monday, said Ivorian Health Minister Eugene Aka Aouele. Ivory Coast, with a population of nearly 26 million people, had 32,295 confirmed Covid cases and 188 deaths recorded as of Feb. 24.

