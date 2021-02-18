(Bloomberg) -- The Ivy League, comprised of eight elite colleges in the U.S. Northeast, won’t hold a spring sports season or compete in or host league championships, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to present threats to athletes and the community.

“While we would like nothing better than to deliver a complete season of competition, these are the necessary decisions for the Ivy League in the face of the health concerns posed by the ongoing and dangerous pandemic,” the universities’ presidents said in a joint statement Thursday.

The league, which includes Harvard, Yale and Princeton, scrapped its basketball tournament last March as the pandemic spread, and was the first Division I conference to do the same for football and fall sports. If public-health conditions “substantially improve” and if permitted by an individual school, local non-conference competition may be allowed this spring, the universities said.

