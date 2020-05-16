(Bloomberg) -- J.C. Penney Co.’s plan to slash billions of dollars in debt and emerge from bankruptcy court includes a proposal to create two new publicly traded entities, including a real estate investment trust that would hold some of the retailer’s property.

The company’s tentative bankruptcy plan calls for creating both a new operating company and a REIT that would collect rent from a subset of J.C. Penney stores, court papers show. J.C. Penney can, with its first-lien lenders’ permission, sell up to a 35% stake in the new REIT to generate cash.

The retailer would seek to list shares of both the new operating company and the REIT on a national securities exchange “as soon as reasonably practicable” after the plan takes effect, according to court documents. J.C. Penney would also try sell its distribution centers under the plan.

But the REIT arrangement could be abandoned. If J.C. Penney and its first-lien lenders don’t agree on a new business plan by July 14, or if the requisite funding for the new business plan isn’t obtained by August 15, the retailer would instead sell all of its assets unless the lenders say otherwise.

The plan, part of the retailer’s Chapter 11 filing in Corpus Christi, Texas, would allow the company to shed billions in debt that has weighed it down for years.

The bankruptcy allows the giant department store chain to stay in business and work out a way to pay its bills. Some of the chain’s stores will be closed permanently, with locations to be disclosed in the coming weeks, and the company could be put up for sale, J.C. Penney said in a statement.

The case is J.C. Penney Company Inc., 20-20182, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Corpus Christi).

