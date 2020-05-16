(Bloomberg) -- J.C. Penney said it received bankruptcy court approvals for motions to support its business operations, including approval for the retailer to access and use its approximately $500 million in cash collateral.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas also authorized the company to continue paying non-furloughed employees’ wages, to provide certain benefits to all employees and to pay vendors for goods and services provided after the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing Friday.

