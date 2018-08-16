(Bloomberg) -- J.C. Penney Co. plunged in early U.S. trading after forecasting a surprise loss for the year amid clearance sales to get rid of a pile-up in unsold items.

The struggling department-store chain, which has been without a chief executive since May, also posted a wider-than-expected loss for the quarter ended July 29, and disappointing same-store sales, a closely-watched measure for retailers.

The dismal sets of results will increase the urgency to find a new leader who can tackle a turnaround. The price cutting was drastic last quarter, as the retailer offered discounts on more than the usual seasonal products or unwanted fashion items. By reducing the inventory, however, J.C. Penney may make itself more attractive for an incoming CEO looking for a fresh start.

The shares, which had already lost 35 percent in the past year, plunged 20 percent to $1.92 on Thursday before the markets opened.

“We will continue to take actions to right-size our inventory, better curate our assortment and most importantly, provide a solid foundation that we can continue to build upon as we move forward,” Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis said in the statement.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer is looking to replace Marvin Ellison, who, in a surprise move, left this year to run home-improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. He had taken initiatives to revive growth by improving online shopping, signing celebrities up for brand partnerships and adding big-ticket items. It helped, but the clothing business continued to struggle, and, like his predecessors, Ellison had to resort to discounting prices to get rid of inventory.

Chairman Ronald W. Tysoe gave an update on the CEO search in the earnings statement.

“The process is going well and the Board has met with highly qualified candidates who have expressed a strong desire to become the next leader of JCPenney,” Tysoe said. “The hiring of a new CEO is the top priority of the board of directors.”

On Wednesday, J.C. Penney’s stock was swept up in an industry selloff after Macy’s Inc. -- which had recently emerged as a bright spot among department-store chains -- reported a spike in spending in the first half. To win back shoppers, Macy’s also offered discounts, and it came at a cost.

