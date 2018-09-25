(Bloomberg) -- When J. Crew Group launched a massive debt overhaul last year, angry creditors who lost their grip on valuable assets coined a new epithet: They said they were getting “J. Crewed.” The name has since become a short-hand insult for similar deals at other retailers.

Now signs are emerging that the preppy clothier is stabilizing under a new boss, and that a debt rally may patch things up with investors.

“That transaction happened before I started,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Brett said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I don’t know if it’s fair or not fair. All I know is that when I started a little over a year ago, I think our debt was trading” at close to 70 cents on the dollar “and now I think it’s trading at almost a dollar on the dollar. So I think that the people that hold our debt are very happy.”

More specifically, J. Crew’s first-lien term loan B is quoted at 91 cents on the dollar, its best level in three years.

