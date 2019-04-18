(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson asked a federal judge to take over 2,400 baby-powder lawsuits it faces instead of allowing the cases to go before state court juries around the country, where the company has a mixed record.

The health-care company is seeking to take advantage of court protections available to J&J’s bankrupt talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc. Under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code, Imerys is able to temporarily halt lawsuits it faces while the company negotiates with plaintiffs and tries to reorganize.

Because it isn’t in bankruptcy, J&J would normally not be able use those protections. In this case, the company is arguing that because it has contractual ties to Imerys, J&J has the right to force any cases that could involve both companies to be adjudicated in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Because the claims raise common questions of fact, law, and science, the current nationwide scheme of disparate discovery processes is duplicative, unpredictable, and wasteful,” J&J said in court papers filed Thursday.

J&J is facing more than 14,000 claims that its talc products caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure. The company has denied that its products are harmful.

The case is In Re Imerys Talc America Inc., 19-00103, U.S. District Court, the bankruptcy case is 19-10289, U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Both cases are in the District of Delaware (Wilmington).

