(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson submitted its plan to spin off its consumer health business in the first significant filing of the new year for a US initial public offering.

Kenvue Inc., as the company will be known, will include J&J brands such as Tylenol, Listerine and Neutrogena, according to its filing Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed terms of the share sale will be disclosed in a later filing.

The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Kenvue plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.