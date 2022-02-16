(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson’s “perverse incentive” have tainted the company’s strategy to use bankruptcy to force a negotiated end to more than 38,000 lawsuits claiming the consumer giant’s iconic baby powder caused cancer, a restructuring expert testified in court Wednesday.

The company is using the Chapter 11 case of a small unit J&J created last year to resolve billions of dollars in legal claims without facing any of the stigma or court restrictions of filing for bankruptcy itself, said Saul Burian, a managing director at investment bank Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin Inc.

Burian has worked on some of the most recognized bankruptcy cases in recent decades, including Sears, Toys ‘R’ Us and Lehman Brothers.

The baby powder lawsuits have been halted while the unit, LTL Management, seeks to settle all current and future claims. That gives J&J the upper hand because it can delay while cancer victims die, Burian said.

“You have this perverse incentive where J&J can throw up their hands and say, ‘When you’re ready to settle, let me know,’” Burian told the federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy in Trenton, New Jersey, about 30 minutes away from J&J’s sprawling headquarters in New Brunswick.

Johnson & Johnson denied that the talc in its baby powder causes cancer and that it is abusing the bankruptcy system by putting LTL into Chapter 11.

“LTL’s objective is to reach a fair and equitable resolution for claimants through a plan of reorganization and create a reasonable framework to address the unprecedented number of existing and future talc-related claims,” a representative for J&J said in an emailed statement. “We disagree completely with Mr. Burian’s testimony and stand ready to go to mediation immediately.”

Trust Fund

Burian was hired by a committee representing people suing J&J to examine the LTL bankruptcy filing. He concluded the filing has no legitimate business purpose.

Company officials have repeatedly defended LTL’s bankruptcy, arguing that it creates a fair and efficient process for paying all current and future talc claims. By negotiating details in bankruptcy, the company can set up a trust with at least $2 billion dedicated to paying claimants. Officials have said the $2 billion is just a starting point for talks.

Advocates for cancer victims have accused J&J of using the bankruptcy to cap how much it has to pay out.

Victims suing J&J have asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan to dismiss the Chapter 11 filing, arguing the case wrongly manipulates the bankruptcy system. Kaplan is presiding over a week-long trial to determine whether the bankruptcy was legitimate.

Should J&J lose, victims would be free to resume jury trials, potentially exposing the company to billions in additional payouts.

The bankruptcy case has drawn the ire of Congress, where some members are crafting legislation designed to bar profitable companies like J&J from taking advantage of bankruptcy without subjecting themselves to any of the restrictions.

The case is LTL Management LLC, 21-30589, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Jersey (Trenton)

