J&J, Imerys to Pay More Than $1.5 Million in Talc Case Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson agreed to settle a woman’s claims that its iconic baby powder caused her asbestos-related cancer in what may be J&J’s first resolution of talc cases since litigation began two years ago, according to people familiar.

The world’s largest maker of health-care products, along with talc supplier Imerys America Inc., will pay a total of more than $1.5 million to end a Manhattan woman’s lawsuit blaming the companies for her mesothelioma, a cancer linked to asbestos exposure, two people familiar with the deal said. The people spoke on the basis of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jef Feeley in Wilmington, Delaware at jfeeley@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net;Heather Smith at hsmith26@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.