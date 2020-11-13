(Bloomberg) -- This year, eight companies in the S&P 500 will have their annual reports signed by the same auditors that have verified their financial statements for at least 100 years.

Johnson & Johnson is the latest to join the club with PwC, carrying on a relationship that started in 1920. Meanwhile, General Electric Co. will get one last signature out of an 111-year streak with KPMG. The manufacturer is dropping KPMG after a series of financial missteps and will switch to Deloitte in 2021.

Coca-Cola Co. could take the empty spot on the list next year if it remains linked to Ernst & Young, which started working with the beverage company in 1921.

