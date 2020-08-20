(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is returning to the bond market to help fund its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., the largest deal in the sector this year.

The drugmaker is selling debt in six parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion, a 40-year security, may yield around 125 basis points over Treasuries, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

J&J is looking to fund a takeover worth $6.5 billion, which will build out its repertoire of autoimmune-disease drugs. The Momenta deal is the latest sign drug companies are looking for ways to bulk up even as the coronavirus pandemic upends other businesses.

The bond sale represents J&J’s first time in the market in almost three years. As one of the last companies standing with a perfect AAA credit rating, the offering has the chance to rival record-low yields set in recent transactions from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Visa Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are managing the bond sale, the person said.

