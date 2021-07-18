1h ago
J&J May Put Talc Liabilities Into Bankruptcy: Reuters
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is exploring a plan to put liabilities from its Baby Powder litigation into a newly created business that would seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters reported citing people familiar.
- The company has not made a decision on the plan, and “could ultimately abandon the idea”
- Reuters said it couldn’t find out if the company has retained restructuring lawyers
- NOTE: June 2021, J&J Must Pay $2.1 Billion Talc Award as Top Court Rejects Appeal
