J&J May Put Talc Liabilities Into Bankruptcy: Reuters

(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is exploring a plan to put liabilities from its Baby Powder litigation into a newly created business that would seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters reported citing people familiar.

The company has not made a decision on the plan, and “could ultimately abandon the idea”

Reuters said it couldn’t find out if the company has retained restructuring lawyers

NOTE: June 2021, J&J Must Pay $2.1 Billion Talc Award as Top Court Rejects Appeal

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.