Nov 9, 2021
J&J Persuades Oklahoma Supreme Court to Toss Opioid Award
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court threw out a $465 million opioid award against Johnson & Johnson after finding a judge wrongfully concluded the drugmaker violated state law with its marketing campaigns.The state’s highest court on Tuesday ruled Judge Thad Balkman misconstrued Oklahoma’s public-nuisance law in ruling J&J’s marketing of its painkillers helped fuel the state’s opioid epidemic. He concluded J&J should pay hundreds of millions to fund treatment and other social-services programs.Several state attorneys general and local government lawyers have accused opioid makers such as J&J of understating the risks of prescription painkillers and overstating their benefits, fueling an epidemic that’s killing more than 100 Americans a day.
