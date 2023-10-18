(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson pushed back on market reaction to a trial of its lung cancer combination therapy after some analysts said the results don’t measure up to another widely used option.

The drugmaker will immediately file for US regulatory approval for the combination of Rybrevant and lazertinib, a drug that blocks a growth factor that drives cancer, executives said in an interview, as analysts called for more data on safety and efficacy.

When used as patients’ first treatment, J&J’s combo stopped the progression of a form of lung cancer for an average of 23.7 months versus 16.6 months for AstraZeneca Plc’s bestseller Tagrisso. J&J said the results point to a new standard of care for the advanced lung cancer. While the results are encouraging, taking market share from Astra’s drug will depend on physicians’ view of the benefits and added toxicity of Rybrevant, Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger wrote in a research note.

“The side effects are what you’d expect with these targets and they’re very manageable,” said Peter Lebowitz, J&J’s global therapeutic area head of oncology in the interview. In this class of cancer medicines “you expect to have a little bit more rash, maybe a little bit more GI symptoms, and those we’ve been able to manage successfully.”

J&J shares fell as much as 2.6% as of 2:46 p.m. in New York, their biggest intraday drop since Aug. 21.

The data from more than 1,000 patients were scheduled to be released in full Oct. 23 at the European Society for Medical Oncology conference in Madrid, and scrutiny began after they were leaked Tuesday.

The results aren’t strong enough to justify replacing Tagrisso, Cowen analyst Yaron Werber wrote in a note. They also fall short in comparison to results from a recent study of Tagrisso plus chemotherapy in rapidly progressing patients, Werber said.

Tagrisso is an oral pill, while Rybrevant must be infused. A trial of a self-administered version of Rybrevant will have initial results in the first half of next year, which could make the combination easier to take, Lebowitz said.

