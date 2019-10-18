(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is recalling a single lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder after tiny amounts of asbestos contamination were found in samples from a single bottle purchased online.

J&J is voluntarily recalling the lot, #22318RB, and encouraging people who bought the product to discontinue use. The company is working with the Food and Drug Administration, which tested the bottle, and has started an investigation into how and when the product was contaminated or if it was counterfeit.

J&J shares fell as much as 2.3% to $133 in early trading. The stock has been under pressure as investors try to ascertain the company’s potential liabilities in a series of lawsuits related to talc and other products.

