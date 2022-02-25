(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson won a federal judge’s permission to continue with its controversial strategy to force a settlement with people who claim the company’s baby powder gave them cancer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan refused to throw out a Chapter 11 petition filed by a unit of J&J. The bankruptcy is an effort to resolve billions of dollars in claims that tainted talc in the company’s baby powder harmed more than 40,000 people. His ruling is poised to benefit J&J because most, if not all, of the lawsuits filed by cancer victims will remain blocked while the company tries to negotiate a settlement.

“Today’s ruling is a positive development and step forward to reaching a global resolution of the cosmetic talc litigation. LTL stands ready to work with claimants’ counsel and the mediator to reach an equitable and efficient resolution as ordered by the Bankruptcy Court,” a representative for the company said in a statement.

J&J, which has a pristine credit rating and is of the biggest health-care conglomerates in the world, is employing a controversial legal tactic known as the Texas Two-Step to try to settle the suits. Under the strategy, the company set up a unit under a business-friendly, Texas law and then put that entity into bankruptcy, which brought a temporary halt to the baby powder suits.

Cancer victims attacked the effort as a manipulative ploy that undermined the basic premise of corporate bankruptcy law, which is designed to help troubled companies restructure their debts and keep operating. J&J itself did not file bankruptcy, but benefitted from a rule that halts all litigation against a bankrupt company.

Victims had asked Kaplan, who is based in Trenton, New Jersey, to throw J&J’s unit, LTL Management, out of bankruptcy so the lawsuits could proceed. J&J argued it should be allowed it use the Chapter 11 case to set up a trust fund worth at least $2 billion that would take responsibility for the baby powder claims.

The case is LTL Management LLC, 21-30589, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Jersey (Trenton).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.