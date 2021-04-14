(Bloomberg) -- U.S. public health advisers concluded a meeting on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine without a vote, effectively extending a pause on its use while they seek more data on a rare clotting side effect.

After scrutinizing evidence of the blood clots during an hours-long emergency meeting, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they lacked adequate information to make recommendations on how to respond to reports of the rare blood clots. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices didn’t give a precise date on when they’ll reconvene to reconsider the vaccine.

After six women who received the J&J vaccine developed a rare and severe form of blood clotting, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration jointly recommended the pause on its use Tuesday. Members of the panel, who are independent of the agency, carefully considered data from those cases alongside similar incidents tied to AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 shot in Europe.

“I want to be able to feel comfortable with my family members and with myself for that matter to receive this vaccine,” said Beth Bell, a panelist and professor at the University of Washington.

They weighed concerns about J&J’s shot with risks from contracting Covid-19, which has killed 564,098 people in the U.S., according to the latest count from Johns Hopkins University. The stakes are high, with variants spreading in the U.S. -- especially in the Midwest -- and threatening to erase the gains the U.S. has made against the virus with vaccination.

Unusual Syndrome

Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 who received the shot developed brain blood clots called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. More than 6.8 million J&J shots have been administered in the U.S. At the meeting, a seventh case of an “adverse event” was mentioned that J&J is investigating -- the details of it were not discussed.

States and pharmacies signaled they would follow the pause advisory, halting the rollout of J&J’s vaccine in the U.S. six weeks after it began. ACIP’s decision could pave the way for resumption, with possible restrictions on certain populations, as some EU countries have put on AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid vaccine that’s also been associated with clotting.

The clotting syndrome is highly unusual in that it involves low levels of platelets, the blood component mainly responsible for coagulation, and has been seen only at low rates in vaccine recipients. One common treatment for clots, the blood-thinner heparin, could potentially worsen the condition and increase the risk of death, a worry federal health officials say played a key role in their decision to issue the advisory.

Cerebral venous thrombosis occurs in women at three times the rate as men, a CDC official said Wednesday. Patients tend to be younger, with a median age of 37. In the cases linked to the J&J shot, all six patients were female. The median age was 33. The U.S. is ramping up vaccination of younger people as seniors were prioritized earlier in the immunization campaign.

The cases in the U.S. with J&J’s shot mirror those observed in Europe with AstraZeneca’s. Both vaccines program a harmless cold virus, called an adenovirus, to make coronavirus proteins, thus preparing the immune system to battle future infections. AstraZeneca has not yet applied for U.S. clearance of its vaccine, which has been shown to be effective in clinical trials.

The two other Covid-19 vaccines being used in the U.S., from Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, use messenger RNA technology rather than an adenovirus vector. The mRNA is a piece of genetic material that instructs human cells to make coronavirus proteins, triggering an immune response.

