Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies will expand its agreement with the U.S. government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on the company’s development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will invest about $604 million, while BARDA will commit about $454 million in additional money. Those funds will be used for Janssen’s Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating the efficacy of the vaccine candidate.

“Combined with our own significant investment, this agreement has enabled our vital research and development and underscores the importance of public-private partnerships to tackle the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic,” Paul Stoffels, M.D., chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.

