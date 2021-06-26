(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay more than $260 million to resolve opioid lawsuits filed in New York accusing the company of mishandling the highly addictive painkillers, people familiar with the settlement said.

The settlement resolves cases brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and two Long Island counties that were set to go to trial next week, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.