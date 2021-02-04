Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. drug regulators to clear its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, setting up what is likely to be a fast-moving review process that could lead to millions more doses becoming available to step up a stumbling immunization drive.

The drugmaker said in a statement Thursday that it had filed an application for an emergency-use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If cleared, the shot would give the U.S. a third vaccine to try to halt a pandemic that has killed more than 450,000 Americans.

Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer, said that the company would be ready to begin shipping vaccines upon receiving an authorization.

“With our submission to the FDA and our ongoing reviews with other health authorities around the world, we are working with great urgency to make our investigational vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible,” Stoffels said in the statement.

Vaccines from Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have already been given a similar clearance, and remain the only two vaccines currently available to most Americans.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which were each found to be more than 90 per cent effective in clinical studies, should be given in two doses spaced several weeks apart, according to their authorizations. J&J’s vaccine was found to be 72 per cent effective in the U.S. in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 after a single shot, and 66 per cent effective overall in a global trial.

Officials at the FDA will now review J&J’s trial data. The agency is also expected to convene a committee of outside experts to evaluate the trial findings. The panel would then make a recommendation on whether the shot should be allowed onto the U.S. market. The group’s finding’s aren’t binding on FDA leadership, but it is unusual for the agency to reject their advice. The process is likely to take weeks.

Variant Questions

One question likely to be in focus as experts consider the vaccine’s potential authorization is its effectiveness against new variants of the coronavirus. While J&J’s shot was 85 per cent effective across the board in preventing severe disease, there were indications it could be less potent against new viral mutations that have caused infections to rise in some countries.

In South Africa, where a variant called B.1.351 is circulating widely, the vaccine was only 57 per cent effective. And the shot was 66 per cent effective in Latin America, where another variant has caused cases to climb in Brazil. Both variants have recently surfaced in the U.S., though there isn’t yet a clear indication that any are widespread.

U.S. officials emphasized the shot’s proficiency at preventing the worst forms of COVID-19 at a news briefing last week.

“If you can prevent severe disease in a high percentage of individuals, that will alleviate so much of the stress and human suffering” of the pandemic, said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease official.

J&J has previously indicated it expected an emergency clearance as soon as March, and that it would have millions of doses ready to ship upon receiving a nod from regulators. It has vowed to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of June, and maintains that it will be able to meet all other supply commitments.