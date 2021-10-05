(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second dose of its Covid-19 vaccine for adults as a booster after a study showed it provided strong protection against infection.

The submission includes results from a late-stage clinical trial that found a second dose of its one-shot vaccine given 56 days after the first dose provided 94% protection against moderate to severe disease, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, the FDA said it had scheduled a meeting of its outside scientific advisers to discuss potential boosters for the J&J and Moderna Inc. vaccines on Oct. 14-15.

If authorized, J&J’s booster could give millions more Americans additional protection against the coronavirus. On Sept. 24, some recipients of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine became eligible for a supplemental dose, including those 65 and up.

