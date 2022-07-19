(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson lowered its earnings and revenue forecast for the year as the strengthening dollar hit its heavy mix of international sales.

Adjusted earnings for 2022 will be $10 to $10.10 a share, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based health conglomerate said in a statement, down from an earlier range of $10.15 to $10.35 a share. Quarterly sales of branded drugs and the company’s Covid-19 vaccine both beat expectations.

The forecast reduction was J&J’s second this year on currency exchanges. The dollar has been gaining amid speculation that the Federal Reserve will further increase interest rates this summer to try to tamp down inflation as the euro recently sank to near parity with the US currency.

“We continue to watch inflation,” J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview, noting that it had contributed to high costs of goods. Separation of the consumer unit is still expected next year, and is unaffected by the macro-economic trends, he said.

The stock was up 1% before U.S. markets opened. Through Monday’s close, it had gained 1.9% since the start of the year.

Quarterly adjusted earnings were $2.59 a share, beating Wall Street’s average expectation of $2.55, while sales met the average view of $24 billion.

The quarterly performance “underscores the underlying strength of its products, diversified business platform, and strong execution by management,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen said in a note.

J&J’s pharmaceutical unit was the highlight, as drug sales rose 6.7% to $13.3 billion, driven by cancer and immunology therapies and the Covid vaccine. The shot generated $544 million, more than double analysts’ average estimate, with vast majority of revenue coming from outside the US.

After suspending Covid vaccine sales guidance last quarter, J&J’s new CEO Joaquin Duato said in an April interview that the company would continue production “as long as the vaccine is needed.”

The company is looking to “right-size manufacturing and R&D efforts” to account for excess supply of coronavirus vaccines, particularly in lower- and-middle income countries, which have been the primary purchasers of the J&J shot, Wolk said Tuesday.

Asked whether J&J would ultimately discontinue Covid vaccine production, Wolk said: “Let’s hope for all our sakes we can do that.” J&J is aiming to focus on its oncology and immunology portfolios, he said.

Consumer sales decreased 1.3% to $3.8 billion, still narrowly beating the average view. Wolk said the unit would benefit from inflation-related price increases in the back half of the year.

J&J’s med-tech sales fell 1.1% to $6.9 billion, missing the $7.1 billion estimate. Wolk said the device unit had faced headwinds in China, where an outbreak of Covid cases had led to a 25% to 30% reduction in procedures from before the pandemic.

Still, Wolk said there was improvement in the number of surgeries in China in June, and that he expects the division to have a stronger second half as the market continues to recover.

“The Covid dynamic is a risk that continues to be out there, but we’re not dependent on one platform or one market,” he said.

