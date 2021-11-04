(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is seeking to revive its strategy for resolving tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its baby powder caused ovarian cancer and other health problems in women.

A federal judge opened a two-day trial in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday to decide whether to temporarily halt 38,000 lawsuits aimed at J&J and about 250 retailers and insurance companies.

Stopping the suits is a key part of J&J’s strategy to pay at least $2 billion to end all current and future claims related to baby powder and other talc-based products. To do so, J&J executed a legal strategy known as the Texas Two Step, creating a unit in Texas to hold all of the lawsuits, then transferring that unit to North Carolina and placing it in bankruptcy.

The move angered lawyers for alleged baby powder victims, who say J&J is trying to block cancer victims from having their day in court. The lawsuits against J&J’s bankrupt unit, LTL Management, have already been halted as part of standard Chapter 11 bankruptcy rules.

It also caught the attention of Congress. The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to advance a bill banning the strategy.

Now, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley must decide whether to stop the cases against J&J as well. Under certain circumstances, a non-bankrupt parent company can benefit from a bankrupt unit’s lawsuit stay. Last month, Whitley declined to immediately protect J&J from the lawsuits and asked the company to return to present more evidence.

If Whitley refuses to halt the cases, J&J will lose a key benefit of the Texas Two Step. Under the strategy, which is being employed in Charlotte by several other companies, victims are pressured to negotiate a deal that would set up a trust fund to pay them, instead of allowing any lawsuits to continue.

J&J attorneys argue a bankruptcy trust fund is more fair because it gives all victims a payout, instead of subjecting some victims to court losses that pay nothing, while others win huge jury verdicts. Earlier this year, the company paid $2.5 billion to about 20 women who blamed J&J’s baby powder for their ovarian cancer. And some of the cases against J&J, whose stock is valued at $431 billion, are nearing a jury verdict.

A lawsuit halt would be an opening move in what is likely to be a long court fight. Whitely has said he may send the case to New Jersey or Delaware, where the Texas Two Step has never been tried.

The case is LTL Management LLC, 21-30589, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of North Carolina (Charlotte).

