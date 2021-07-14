(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is voluntarily removing some spray aerosol sunscreen from the market amid concerns that the products could be contaminated with a cancer-causing chemical.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that it is recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen product lines after testing identified low levels of benzene in some samples.

The company said consumers should stop using the affected products and appropriately discard them. Consumers should contact their physician or health-care provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using the products, J&J said.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, meaning it is has the potential to cause cancer depending on how much of the chemical people are exposed to, and for how long. It can be absorbed to varying degrees through the skin, by inhalation or orally.

J&J said that “daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” but that it was recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Read More: Sunscreen With Leukemia-Causing Benzene Is Latest Summer Worry

Valisure, an independent testing lab in New Haven, Connecticut, said in May it found some widely used sunscreens and after-sun products contained up to 6 parts per million of benzene.

After a landmark study in 1977 highlighted its health risks, employers and manufacturers were forced to limit benzene in their workplaces. Within the past few months, however, elevated levels of benzene have also been detected in some hand sanitizers.

The FDA’s standard for benzene in sunscreen is unclear, but it earlier set a temporary limit related to the pandemic of 2 parts per million for hand sanitizers.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.