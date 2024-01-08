(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson will pay $2 billion in cash to acquire Ambrx Biopharma Inc., gaining a developer of widely sought drugs that target tumors with lethal drugs.

J&J will pay $28 a share for Ambrx, according to a statement Monday, or about double the firm’s Friday closing price of $13.63. Ambrx is developing drugs to target multiple cancers in the prostate, breast and other tissues. The biotech’s shares rose 101% in trading before US markets opened.

Drug giant J&J needs to plug a revenue hole that’s approaching in 2025, when its top seller Stelara for psoriasis is expected to face generic competitors. Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk last year indicated that the company had an appetite for purchases.

Ambrx is developing antibody-drug conjugates — cancer therapies that deliver high doses directly to tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues. The drugs have become some of pharma’s most desired products: AbbVie Inc. agreed last year to acquire ADC-maker ImmunoGen Inc. for $10.1 billion, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay up to $8.4 billion for rights to co-develop and sell an experimental drug for lung and breast cancers with SystImmune Inc. Merck & Co., the maker of cancer blockbuster Keytruda, is paying as much as $22 billion for the rights to sell three experimental ADCs from Daiichi Sankyo Co.

