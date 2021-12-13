(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned away a Johnson & Johnson appeal that sought to create a broad shield from lawsuits accusing the company of failing to warn consumers that its iconic baby power could cause cancer.

The justices, without comment, on Monday left intact a Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that let the state use its consumer protection laws to sue the company. J&J argued unsuccessfully that the suit was precluded by the Food and Drug Administration’s 2014 decision not to require a warning on talcum-powder products.

J&J is facing 38,000 lawsuits stemming from claims that its talc products cause ovarian cancer and other health problems in women. The company is separately trying to resolve the suits by putting a new unit that holds the liability into bankruptcy. The goal is to negotiate with victims to create a trust with at least $2 billion to pay all current and future baby-powder claims.

At the high court, J&J argued unsuccessfully that the Mississippi suit “runs headlong” into a provision in the U.S. Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. That law bars states from imposing labeling requirements that are “different from or in addition to” any requirements for a particular item under the federal statute.

“The statute leaves no room for a state to impose a requirement for labeling the FDA has flatly rejected,” J&J argued in its appeal, which drew backing from business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as well as eight former FDA officials.

The Mississippi Supreme Court said the FDA’s decision not to require a warning, as two citizen petitions had sought, didn’t trigger that so-called pre-emption provision.

“The pre-emption statute requires the existence in federal law of a positive expression of regulation applicable to a specific product,” the Mississippi court ruled. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch urged the Supreme Court not to hear the appeal.

Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh didn’t take part in the court’s handling of the case. As is customary, they gave no explanation.

The case is Johnson & Johnson v. Fitch, 21-348.

