(Bloomberg) -- U.S. vaccine advisers have identified 15 people who suffered rare and serious blood clots linked to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 shot, more than double the cases that prompted a pause on the vaccine.

Among the cases reported in slides prepared for a Friday meeting of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three patients died, seven were hospitalized, and five were discharged.

U.S. health agencies put the hold on J&J’s vaccine after six cases were seen to learn more about the side effect, educate clinicians on how to respond, and develop recommendations for the shot more than than 8 million Americans have already received. The panel of outside experts, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will discuss new guidelines for using the shot at Friday’s meeting.

Options the committee could pursue include adding new language to warn people about the risk of the side effect, restricting use of the shot by age or gender, extending the pause, or lifting it entirely.

The evidence presented during Friday’s meeting will help shape whether and how the committee votes. One panelist, Wilbur Chen, said earlier this week that he wants to see use of J&J’s shot resume, though exactly how will depend on the data shared during the meeting.

“I don’t want to have it sit on the shelf for any longer,” said Chen, who’s also a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

European Union regulators have already decided to move forward with J&J’s vaccine. The European Medicines Agency said the blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect so doctors and people who receive the shot can be aware of the symptoms.

