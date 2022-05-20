(Bloomberg) -- J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling some Jif peanut butter products sold in the US because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, J. M. Smucker said in a statement. It isn’t able to estimate the financial impact of the recall yet and will provide additional information as soon as possible.

The company is working with the Food and Drug Administration on the recall, it added.

