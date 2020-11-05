(Bloomberg) --

J Sainsbury Plc forecasts higher earnings this year and next as it cuts as many as 3,500 positions in a restructuring of the U.K.’s second-largest grocer.

Pretax earnings should rise at least 5% on an underlying basis this fiscal year. Total pretax earnings should rise in the 12 months through March 2022 compared to the past fiscal year, which wasn’t affected by the pandemic, Sainsbury said.

Sainsbury’s has benefited from a significant surge in food sales both in stores and online. Consumer fears of catching coronavirus in supermarkets has driven demand for shopping online. Retail sales excluding fuel rose by 6.9% in the first half on a comparable basis, beating market expectations.

The company has also revealed a restructuring plan to improve the efficiency of the business and as many as 3,500 positions are at risk across the group. Sainsbury is also creating 6,000 new roles by March, which may limit the job losses.

Sainsbury has had to absorb about 290 million pounds ($376 million) of costs to run its stores safely. The costs have have been partially offset by government relief on a property-linked tax.

Shares in Sainsbury have fallen 9.1% this year.

