(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. vice chairman J.Y. Lee’s stake in the South Korean tech giant has more than doubled to 1.63%, following the distribution of late Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s shares among his heirs.

The younger Lee’s stake increased from 0.7% previously, according to a filing on Friday. The late chairman’s wife Hong Ra-hee increased her stake to 2.3%, while his two daughters received a 0.93% stake each.

The announcement comes after months of speculation over how stakes in Samsung held by the late chairman, formerly South Korea’s richest person, would be distributed among his heirs. His family this week outlined a long-awaited plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills in history at more than 12 trillion won ($11 billion), as well as their intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and approximately 23,000 peices of art.

