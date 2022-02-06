(Bloomberg) -- “Jackass Forever,” the latest installment of a movie and TV franchise that started more than two decades ago, unseated the film that’s dominated the U.S. and Canadian box office since mid-December -- Sony Group’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Jackass Forever,” from ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount Pictures, opened in the U.S. and Canada with $23.5 million, according to researcher Comscore Inc. That missed Boxoffice Pro’s forecast of $26 million.

“Moonfall,” a sci-fi picture from Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., also debuted this weekend domestically. It generated $10 million, missing Boxoffice Pro’s forecast of $11 million.

“No Way Home” came in third place with $9.6 million.

Key Insights

“Jackass Forever” appeals to the demographic that’s most willing to go to the cinemas during the pandemic -- young men. The stunt-filled movie stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. About 85% of critics recommended the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

“Moonfall” features Halle Berry as a NASA executive who thinks she knows how to save the world from a collision course with the moon.

The two films may inject some energy into theaters after a sluggish start to the year. No new movies were released in the final week of January, something that’s only happened one other time since March, according to Comscore. “The ideal scenario for theaters is when momentum is maintained week to week as audiences migrate from one blockbuster to the next and keep the box-office gravy train rolling,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said in an email.

Total ticket sales for the U.S. and Canadian market were $387.1 million in January, Dergarabedian said, far below the $916.5 million of January 2020. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” accounted for more than 40% of last month’s box office.

Get More

See the schedule for upcoming releases.

See Boxoffice Pro’s long-range forecast.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.