(Bloomberg) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson fended off an orchestrated barrage of Republican attacks on her record on crime and hours of probing of her views on volatile issues such as abortion, during her final day of questioning for a Supreme Court seat.

Jackson is wrapping up her public testimony Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is likely to end up in a party-line deadlock on sending her nomination to the full Senate. But that’s unlikely to stop Democrats from using their narrow control of the chamber to confirm her as the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court.

“America is ready for the Supreme Court glass ceiling to finally shatter,” Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said.

On the third day of her confirmation hearing, Jackson, 51, defended herself against accusations from GOP members of the committee that she was far too lenient in sentencing defendants convicted of possession of child pornography and other crimes while a federal judge in Washington from 2013 to 2021. She also was pressed for her views on matters ranging from abortion policy to gun rights to immigration law, as well on her representation of alleged terrorists held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, when she was a public defender.

Some of the most contentious moments in Wednesday’s hearing came when Jackson was being grilled by three Republican senators who are potential contenders for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024: Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Cruz demanded that Jackson walk through a cluster of child-porn cases in which she meted out sentences shorter than prosecutor recommendations. He repeatedly interrupted Jackson as she answered, leading to an angry exchange with Durbin.

“Would you please let her respond?,” Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said to Cruz.

“No, not if she’s not going to answer my questions,” Cruz replied.

Hawley repeatedly asked Jackson to explain a three-month sentence in one of her child pornography cases, and she responded that she weighs each case individually. She added that “no one case can stand in for a judge’s entire record.”

Hawley then pressed her several times on whether she regrets or stands by that sentence, and when she didn’t directly respond to that, he said, “I can tell you that I regret it. I regret that you gave him only three months.”

Democrats worked to fortify her against the GOP suggestions that she’s soft. Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said that more than 70% of federal judges impose sentences that are less than recommendations.

At another point in the hearing, while discussing cameras in the courtroom, Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska noted the effect on the Senate.

“We should recognize that the jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities,” he said.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina -- who voted to confirm Jackson to her current judgeship less than a year ago -- also had a sharp exchange with Jackson over her sentencing in child pornography cases involving distribution over the Internet.

Jackson said that in her work as a trial judge she viewed deterrence as “one of the purposes of punishment” and that incarceration was one tool, but others are also available including “substantial periods of supervision” when using a computer. She said the federal sentencing guidelines are outdated.

Graham responded angrily.

“I think the best way to deter people from getting on a computer and viewing thousands and hundreds and over time, maybe millions” of images of children is “to put their ass in jail not supervise their computer usage,” he said.

That sent a strong signal that she has lost the vote of the one GOP senator who might have backed her on the committee. With other Republicans on the panel signaling their own opposition, the evenly divided committee likely is headed for an 11-11 deadlock on whether to advance her nomination.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can still put the confirmation before the full Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can provide a tie-breaking vote. Democrats can confirm her without GOP support if they remain unified as they have been on all of President Joe Biden’s other judicial nominees.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, said Jackson is unlikely to get more than a few GOP votes on confirmation. In addition to Graham, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the only Republicans to vote for Jackson’s confirmation to the Court of Appeals.

Collins on Wednesday said she has not decided and that she hasn’t been able to watch the hearings.

“I’ve been watching a few clips at night but I need to review her testimony,” Collins said.

Murkowski has been non-committal, and has said that her vote for Jackson’s confirmation to a lower court doesn’t necessarily indicate how she’d vote on her Supreme Court nomination.

