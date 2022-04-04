(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on whether to advance the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the full Senate, a vote that will slow but doesn’t risk stopping the elevation of the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The committee voted 11-11 in a party-line vote, leaving the appellate court judge short of support to easily move before the full Senate for a final vote planned for later this week. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected on Monday to tee up a procedural step -- a full Senate vote to discharge the nomination and get it to the floor so debate could start Tuesday.

The panel’s action was put off for several hours because California Democrat Alejandro Padilla was delayed getting back to Washington when his flight from Los Angeles was turned around because another passenger had a medical emergency. With all Republicans opposed to Jackson, his vote was needed to secure a tie.

Republican and Democratic senators continued sparring over Jackson’s selection as the committee met on Monday.

Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin opened the meeting by referencing Jackson’s handling of grilling from Republicans during two days of testimony last week.

“The nation saw the temperament of a good, strong person ready to serve on highest court in the land,” the Illinois Democrat said.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who voted in 2021 to confirm Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, said the nominee would be the first Supreme Court pick he would vote against. Graham has accused Jackson of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases and advocating for liberal causes.

“After four days of hearings, I now know why the left likes her so much,” Graham said.

There appears to be little standing in the way of the final outcome. Democrats in the 50-50 Senate have the votes to confirm her on their own, and at least one Republican -- Susan Collins of Maine -- says she will support Jackson.

Jackson, 51, would be the sixth female justice in the court’s history, the third African American and the first to have once been a federal public defender. She would succeed the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she once worked as a law clerk. Confirmation won’t alter the court’s conservative tilt but would add a fresh voice to its three-member liberal wing.

