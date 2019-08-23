(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

All eyes on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as he kicks off proceedings at the Jackson Hole symposium. Two of the world’s most powerful central bankers facing deep policy challenges won’t be attending: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda

It ought to be good news that leaders from the Group of Seven are gathering for a retreat in Biarritz as the global economy slows. But the allies are so divided that they may squander the chance to find a solution

Tariffs aren’t bringing back U.S. furniture jobs. Even if they did, few in North Carolina would want them anymore. What’s really needed are skills

The new tariffs that Donald Trump has threatened on $300 billion of Chinese goods would drag China’s annual economic growth below 6%, according to a Bloomberg survey, which would be the slowest expansion since 1990 China will skip a chance to cut borrowing costs in the coming days, as it lets a recent overhaul of the interest-rate system bed in

Hong Kong’s rolling political turmoil could prove a tipping point for the world economy, Harvard University economist Carmen Reinhart said

August has been a busy month for central bankers across the world, with a streak of bigger-than-expected interest-rate cuts from New Zealand and India to Egypt, Brazil and beyond

Here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy

