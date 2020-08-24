1h ago
Jackson Hole Goes Virtual, Permanent Layoffs, SME Aid: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- After convening every August since 1982 at the edge of Wyoming’s magnificent Teton mountain range, monetary policy makers will hold a virtual Jackson Hole conference this week that will look pale by comparison
- Most in NABE survey see the U.S. recession ending in the second half of this year or at some point in 2021
- The rehiring of temporarily laid-off workers will continue to bolster the U.S. labor market’s recovery in the months ahead, but Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects almost a quarter of those layoffs to become permanent
- The U.S. released new details on the biggest coronavirus-relief initiative that show more than 98% of loans approved after July 6 were for less than $150,000 -- suggesting the program was reaching smaller businesses before it closed earlier this month
- A corner of Wisconsin emerges as America’s hottest job market -- here’s why
- Global inflation trades are back in vogue after stimulus unleashed
- If any economy can rebound from the virus hit, it’s Germany’s
- But even there, pressure on wages will take years to pick up
- The inflation rate in the euro-area’s largest economy plunged after the cut in sales tax kicks in
- Spanish hotel mergers expected as pandemic keeps tourists away
- The coronavirus crisis may have finally forced Japan’s government to get serious about fixing its computer systems. They’re impeding economic recovery
- As the world wavers on free trade, Africa embraces it
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week
