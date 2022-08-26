(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said inflation will turn lower in his country later this year and next, leaving him “no choice” but to keep easing monetary policy.

“Somewhat miraculously, now we have 2.4% inflation. But almost wholly caused by the international commodity price hike, energy and food,” he told fellow policy makers Saturday at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“So we expect that by the end of this year, maybe inflation rate may approach 2 or 3%, but next year, inflation rate again decelerate toward 1.5%,” he said. “So, we have no choice other than continued monetary easing until wages and prices rise in a stable and sustainable manner.”

Economists, Fed officials and central bankers from around the world are in Jackson Hole this week for an annual conference hosted by the Kansas City Fed. They meet as policy makers confront rampant price pressures, which in the US have reached the highest levels in four decades.

This year’s conference is being held in person for the first time since 2019. It has now concluded.

(All times New York)

Bank of Korea’s Rhee Sees Grounds for Optimism in Asia (3:17 p.m.)

“The chance of returning to very low inflation and low growth is significant for Korea and other Asian emerging economies, such as Thailand and China, considering their rapid aging and earlier experiences of low inflation,” Bank of Korea Governor Chang Yong Rhee told the conference during a panel discussion Saturday.

He also directed a comment towards Kuroda, remarking that the weaker yen has been causing issues in Seoul.

“Governor Kuroda has been a respected mentor and a long-time advisor to me. But he is recently not helping me at all, in the short term. In the short term, yen depreciation giving a lot of headache to me,” he said.

Nagel Says End Point for ECB Hikes Unclear (2:46 p.m.)

ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said the need for higher interest rates is obvious but just how high was still to be determined.

“The story is pretty clear. Inflation is much too high. And so the answer in a situation like this is also obvious. This is what central banks have to do in a situation like that. We have to raise rates,” the head of the German Bundesbank told annual retreat.

“Complicated is maybe, when we will stop, or when is the time coming where we have to stop,” he said from the audience during a panel discussion at the conference on Saturday. “And I have to say, I do not really know. It’s much too early to think about, where is the, more or less, the terminal rate.”

Schnabel Says Forceful ECB Action Needed (2:36 p.m.)

European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel urged policy makers to act forcefully to bring stubbornly high inflation back under control and warned against retreating at the first sign that price pressures may ease.

Risks are increasing that inflation expectations are becoming unanchored, threatening to undermine confidence in the central bank, she said during a panel at the symposium.

With the economy likely facing larger, more persistent and more frequent shocks in the future as long-standing economic realities turn, monetary policy needs to focus on protecting price stability, leaving to fiscal policy the job of creating the foundations for resilient growth.

“Both the likelihood and the cost of current high inflation becoming entrenched in expectations are uncomfortably high,” Schnabel said. “In this environment, central banks need to act forcefully. They need to lean with determination against the risk of people starting to doubt the long-term stability of our fiat currencies.”

Villeroy Sees a ‘Small Risk’ of Recession (2 p.m.)

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that there was a “small risk of a recession in euro area for this year,” in a quesiotn and answer session after he spoke on a panel. “We had good news on Q2. For next year, question mark, and we will publish our forecast on Sept. 9,” the head of the Bank of France said.

Bailey Says Reserve Levels Pose Challenge (2 p.m.)

Figuring out the amount of bank reserves needed for financial stability reasons poses a challenge for central bankers as they move from so-called quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said.

“We are not going to unwind all of the QE for the reason that the equilibrium level of reserves has risen post the financial crisis,” Bailey said Saturday at the conference from the audience during a presentation on central bank balance sheets. “Another way of putting it is that, I think in retrospect, some of the early rounds of QE actually doubled up as the increase of the level of reserves that we needed for financial stability reasons.”

The Bank of England and other major central banks around the world have begun winding down the balance sheets that they scaled up during the pandemic to relieve pressure on banks and keep long-term interest rates low. The asset purchases created reserves in the banking system, and the unwinds are now extinguishing those reserves.

“In March 2020, what we saw was the demand for credit changing that relationship between reserves and credit advancement, and putting strain on the system such that you would expect some form of central bank intervention. And the question is, in the future, what is that form of intervention going to look like?” Bailey said.

“There is a very challenging question in a tightening monetary policy world, if we need to intervene for financial stability reasons, because doing central back asset purchases in a world where you are tightening policy is a very difficult message to get across to the outside world.”

ECB Must Be Determined, Villeroy Says (12:57 p.m.)

The European Central Bank must show determination in tackling record inflation to avoid being forced into “unnecessarily brutal” interest-rate moves later on, Villeroy told fellow policy makers at Jackson Hole.

Sustained hikes will be necessary at least until borrowing costs reach a level which policy makers deem “neutral” for the economy because they neither stimulate nor constrain the economy, the French central bank head said. That may happen by year-end after “another significant step in September,” he declared.

With a rate-setting meeting less than two weeks away, a debate has started over whether the next move should mirror July’s initial half-point increase or whether a 75 basis-point step is warranted as inflation nears 10%.

“We can be gradual, but we should not be slow and delay normalization until higher inflation expectations force us into aggressive interest-rate hikes,” Villeroy. “What remains essential, however, is to be orderly, in order to avoid undue market volatility and ultimately economic volatility.”

Shrinking Fed Balance Sheet an Uphill Task (11:14 a.m.)

Federal Reserve officials heard a pessimistic assessment of the benefits of quantitative easing and their ability to smoothly trim back the Fed’s bloated balance sheet.

“Shrinkage of the central bank balance sheet is not likely to be an entirely benign process,” New York University professor Viral Acharya and his co-authors wrote in the second paper presented during the morning session. “Our work suggests careful reconsideration of the merits of quantitative easing.”

Quantitative easing, or QE, refers to the massive bond-buying campaigns launched by the Fed during the 2008 financial crisis and unleashed again as the pandemic spread in 2020.

The paper, whose co-authors include Raghuram Rajan of the University of Chicago, was a word of warning for US policy makers, who have begun shrinking their balance sheet -- a process known as quantitative tightening -- even as they raise interest rates to curb hot inflation.

Fed Can’t Fix Fiscal-Driven Inflation (10:00 a.m.)

The Federal Reserve won’t be able to curb inflationary pressures because they are rooted in expansionary fiscal policy, according to a paper presented at the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole conference on Saturday.

“The fact that approximately half of the recent increase in inflation has fiscal roots poses some specific challenges for policy makers today. Not only fiscal inflation tends to be highly persistent but it also requires a different policy response,” the paper’s authors, Francesco Bianchi of Johns Hopkins University and Leonardo Melosi of the Chicago Fed, wrote.

The US central bank began raising interest rates in March, and many officials have since said they were too slow to begin doing so. Bianchi and Melosi argued that beginning to tighten sooner wouldn’t have made much difference for inflation, however.

“When inflation has a fiscal nature, monetary policy alone may not provide an effective response. To show this, we ask whether tightening monetary policy earlier on could have prevented the post-pandemic increase in US inflation,” they wrote.

Friday, Aug. 26

IMF Deputy Sees Period of Hot US Inflation (4:49 p.m.)

The US is likely to experience higher inflation for some time, and the top economic job is to ease price growth and not cut rates too soon, the International Monetary Fund’s deputy chief said.

“We are in a period where inflation is likely to be high for a while, at least for another year or two,” IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “The economic priority is to bring down inflation and not prematurely loosen policy.”

In his keynote speech Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that policy rates must rise and then stay high for some time, echoing a series of statements earlier in the day from his colleagues that rates must become restrictive until prices begin to cool.

Mester Says It’s Premature to Call CPI Peak (3:46 p.m.)

The Federal Reserve will keep rates higher until there is compelling evidence that inflation is easing, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, adding that it’s too soon to say whether price growth has peaked.

“It’s really premature to say inflation has peaked and that it’s on a downward trend,” she said in an interview on Yahoo! Finance. “We want it to be on a sustainable downward trend and I’m just going to need to see several more months of better inflation data to be able to even say that it’s peaked.”

She repeated comments made earlier in the day on Bloomberg Television, saying rates would likely have to move above 4% and stay there for some time to see price growth decelerate.

The Cleveland Fed chief says economic growth will likely be below trend at about 2% for the year, while the jobless rate may rise as interest rates increase.

Furman Says Fed Should Raise Inflation Goal (3:02 p.m.)

The Fed and other central banks should consider declaring victory on their price-stability goals once inflation returns to 3%, Harvard economics professor Jason Furman said Friday during the Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“I think 2% inflation was too low a target. I don’t think anyone choosing a target from scratch in the year 2019 or the year 2022 would have picked a target of 2%, which gives so little room to respond to recessions by cutting the fed funds rate,” he said.

Many central banks, including the Fed, have adopted a 2% inflation target in recent decades. Furman said they should stick to that for now, but consider changing it down the road as extraordinary inflationary pressures currently gripping much of the world recede.

“If we live with three, four, five years of 3% inflation, is the public going to start to become ‘rationally inattentive’ again? Are people going to calm down about inflation? Is the cost of getting inflation from 3 to 2 going to look incredibly high? Are the benefits of getting inflation from 3 to 2 look low, and possibly even negative?” Furman said.

“Ultimately, it is what the central banks want it to be, and I hope you all want it to be 2% firmly and loudly for some period of time. But then when people stop paying attention again, I won’t view a declaration of victory at a stable, 3% inflation rate as premature. I would actually view it as a good thing.”

Kashkari Says Inflation Is ‘Raging Inferno’ (2:51 p.m.)

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told the conference that the current inflationary environment isn’t a result of “running the economy hot.”

“I want to push back on your conclusion that ‘running the economy hot’ entails significant risks,” Kashkari said to IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, who made the assertion as a panel participant. Kashkari spoke from the audience during the ensuing question-and-answer session.

“Prior to the pandemic, a lot of us had these debates -- benefits to workers, et cetera. This is not what we had in mind when we talked about running the economy hot,” Kashkari said. “This is a raging inferno. And so, I think a raging inferno entails significant risks. But my conclusion from this is not, well, we need to go back to the old way, and imagine that inflation is around every corner, and we need to get ahead of every one of those, what I used to call, ‘ghost stories’.”

Gopinath, the IMF’s No. 2 official, responded that “there is a real chance that we go back to a world of low real interest rates, at the zero lower bound, secular stagnation and so on.”

“In that world, the idea of running the economy hot, a bit of overshooting, worrying more about inflation de-anchoring to the downside” makes “complete sense,” Gopinath said. “The point I was making was that, especially what this episode has shown us is the gap between going from hot to being an inferno may be very small.”

Mester Favors Hiking Above 4% and Holding (11:55 a.m.)

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said the US central bank was “all in” against inflation and she favors raising interest rates above 4% early next year and hold there to curb price pressures.

“I think we’re going to have to move them up -- and this is based on my current read of the data -- above 4% and probably need to hold them there next year,” Mester said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “So in other words, move them up to slightly above 4% some time early next year, and then just keep them there in order to get this inflation under control.”

US Stuck in Slow Growth as It Exits Pandemic (11:55 a.m.)

he US economy remains stuck on a path of slow growth as it exits the pandemic, with productivity gains from working from home offset by losses elsewhere, according to a paper presented to the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium.

“Our modal forecast is that longer-run GDP growth -- say 5 to 10 years out -- is likely to remain between 1.5% and 1.75%,” Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco economists John Fernald and Huiyu Li wrote in the paper presented Friday.

Hours Worked Is Key for Policy, Paper Says (11:05 a.m.)

The number of hours worked per employee is at least as important a data point for policy makers as the employment rate, because it’s a barometer of who’s entering the workforce, according to a research paper presented to policy makers at Jackson Hole.

The findings in the paper are relevant for central banks as they project labor-market dynamics into the future when assessing and implementing policy, the authors said.

Powell Punctuates Fed Colleagues’ Warnings (10:36 a.m.)

Powell capped a series of warnings from his colleagues that the US central bank needs to keep raising interest rates and leave them elevated for a while to stamp out inflation.

“Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time,” Powell said Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.”

Bostic Joins Chorus for Holding High Rates (9:58 a.m.)

The Federal Reserve should keep interest rates higher “for a long time,” said Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, echoing sentiments Friday from his colleagues.

The main concern is inflation, rather than the labor market, and policy makers should be willing to see jobs numbers moderate, Bostic said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said earlier in the day that rates “should stay up there,” while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said rates must “get up there.”

Speaking earlier with CNBC, Bostic said he sees a “restrictive” range for rates at 3.5% to 3.75% range.

Bullard Says Rates Working With Shorter Lags (9:40 a.m.)

The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are working at shorter lags than in the past, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Markets are moving “very quickly in response to projected paths of policy,” Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, pointing to the slowdown in the housing market.

Bullard reiterated he favors rates hitting 3.75% to 4% by year-end. “We have got to get the rate up,” he said. He added the Fed should revise its so-called dot-plot of rate forecasts to a shorter time frame, rather than looking three years out.

Harker Says Rates Should ‘Stay Up There’ (9:20 a.m.)

The Federal Reserve should consider pausing rate hikes after hitting at least 3.4% by year end to see how the economy reacts, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker.

“We don’t have to keep climbing, climbing, climbing and then go down very quickly,” Harker said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday. “Let’s stay up there and let the economy do its thing,” adding that core inflation is the key metric to watch.

“We need to move methodically toward a clearly restrictive stance, which we’re doing,” Harker said. That rate is around 3.4% to 3.5%, he said.

While saying there’s “still a path to do this” without a recession, which isn’t in his forecast, any downturn would be “short and shallow.”

Bostic Leaning Toward Favoring Half-Point Hike (8:52 a.m.)

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he’s leaning toward favoring a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed’s next meeting in September, adding that the US economy is starting to respond to policy but interest rates need to move toward “restrictive” territory.

“Restrictive is somewhere in the 3.5% to 3.75% range, and I am hopeful we will get there by the end of the year,” Bostic said in an interview on CNBC on Friday.

Bostic, who isn’t a voter on interest rates this year, said he’s seeing “positive signs” in the economy. He spoke after data showed the core personal consumption expenditures price index in July, a key Fed indicator, rose a slower-than-expected 0.1% from the previous month.

