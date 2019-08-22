(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The world’s central bankers are gathering at Jackson Hole for one of the most important meetings in monetary policy. Here’s every big announcement that’s been made at the Wyoming resort in the last two decades

President Donald Trump says he’s the “chosen one” to wage a trade war with China and asserted that he’s winning

The U.S. yield curve inverted last week, which many take as a sign of a coming recession. This time, that might not be the case

Indonesia unexpectedly cut interest rates for a second straight month to spur an economy facing risks from a global slowdown and intensifying trade war

German manufacturers are reinforcing concern that Europe’s largest economy is headed into a recession

Italy’s fiscal clash may be pushed into 2020, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Economics

Here’s a look at why Australia and New Zealand’s central banks are now pondering what until recently seemed unthinkable

