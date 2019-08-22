1h ago
Jackson Hole’s Past, Indonesia Cuts, Curve Inversions: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The world’s central bankers are gathering at Jackson Hole for one of the most important meetings in monetary policy. Here’s every big announcement that’s been made at the Wyoming resort in the last two decades
- President Donald Trump says he’s the “chosen one” to wage a trade war with China and asserted that he’s winning
- The U.S. yield curve inverted last week, which many take as a sign of a coming recession. This time, that might not be the case
- Indonesia unexpectedly cut interest rates for a second straight month to spur an economy facing risks from a global slowdown and intensifying trade war
- German manufacturers are reinforcing concern that Europe’s largest economy is headed into a recession
- Italy’s fiscal clash may be pushed into 2020, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Economics
- Here’s a look at why Australia and New Zealand’s central banks are now pondering what until recently seemed unthinkable
To contact the reporter on this story: Eddie Spence in London at espence11@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.