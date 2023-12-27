(Bloomberg) -- Jacques Delors, a working-class Frenchman who rose to Europe’s highest office and was the driving force behind the European single market and euro, has died. He was 98.

His death was reported by Agence France-Presse, which cited his daughter.

As president of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, Delors helped build the border-free single market, paved the way to the common currency and oversaw the expansion of the European Union from 10 to 15 countries.

While he endowed the EU with symbols of statehood such as a flag and an anthem, he made less headway toward his ambition of building a federally managed Europe to match the bloc’s economic heft. The British vote in June 2016 to leave the EU shook the foundations of his life’s work.

Delors wrote in Le Monde in September 2016 that the result was the latest of a series of crises to hit the EU, and that it should serve as a wake-up call against nationalism and populism. In a December 2012 interview with Handlesblatt, Delors said that the UK was only interested in its own economic interests and suggested it should leave the EU.

The 11th president of the Brussels-based commission, Delors was more powerful than his predecessors, partly because of the patronage of German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and French President Francois Mitterrand, the EU’s dominant tandem at the time.

Thatcher Wavers

On the other side was British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who supported the 1986 decision to create a single market but opposed Delors’s later plans for more social legislation and a common currency. She derided the latter as a “rush of blood to the head.”

Delors became closely associated with the euro when he headed a committee that issued a report in 1989 calling for a single currency as the capstone of the planned barrier-free market. The internal market became a reality in 1993.

Over British objections, the Delors Report led to the 1991 negotiations in Maastricht, Netherlands, that laid out the blueprint for the euro and the European Central Bank. Britain opted out of the process.

When it took effect in 1993, the Maastricht Treaty formally created the EU, though it didn’t go as far as Delors wanted toward a European federal state with the commission in the role of the White House. The end of the Cold War would bring eastern European countries into the EU, broadening what had been a western-only club.

Lightning Rod

Reappointed in 1988 and again in 1992, Delors became a lightning rod for criticism of grand European projects, summed up in a notorious tabloid headline — “Up Yours Delors” — in Britain’s Sun newspaper.

Economically and politically, Europe went through a rough patch in Delors’s final years in Brussels. Denmark vetoed and France came close to vetoing the Maastricht Treaty, against the backdrop of a continent-wide recession after German unification.

Delors also faced criticism for a lax management culture that led to the scandal that engulfed his successor, Jacques Santer of Luxembourg. Santer’s commission was forced to quit en masse in 1999 over allegations of financial mismanagement.

Jacques Lucien Jean Delors was born on July 20, 1925, to a working-class family in Paris. He got his first job at 19, following his father into a clerical position at the French central bank after the liberation of Paris during World War II.

While at the Banque de France, Delors worked toward a degree in economics and banking at the Sorbonne, and joined the Christian trade union movement. Two aims — economic stability and social progress — would form his political credo.

Early Career

A post at the French economic planning commission followed, in 1962. By the end of the decade Delors was an aide to Jacques Chaban-Delmas, a center-right prime minister.

At home on the conservative side of the Socialist party and the left wing of France’s conservative parties, Delors finally threw his lot in with the Socialists in the 1970s when Mitterrand became party chief.

Mitterrand’s election in 1981 as the Fifth Republic’s first Socialist leader heralded a sea-change in French economic policy. The government nationalized banks, devalued the franc and shoveled money into job-creating programs.

As finance minister, Delors opposed the economic lunge to the left, and found himself marginalized within the government until widening budget deficits, galloping inflation and a weakening franc forced Mitterrand to change course.

Key Moment

Delors’s hour came in 1983, when Mitterrand agreed to an austerity package. Delors was given wider powers over the economy in a new government, earning credit for France’s economic turnaround and elevating his stature in Europe.

As his time in Brussels wound down, in 1995, Delors toyed with the idea of running for president of France and turned down entreaties by leading Socialists to enter the campaign against the center-right’s Jacques Chirac, the eventual winner.

“It may be that on my deathbed I will come to regret my decision, but for the moment, I’m living at peace with it,” Delors said at the time.

Delors returned to Paris and founded a policy research organization, Notre Europe, to promote European unity. As the EU expanded east beyond the former Iron Curtain, France struggled to find a new role in a bloc it could no longer control.

The low point came in 2005, when French voters rejected the EU’s planned constitution, triggering what Delors called “a serious crisis, to the point of plunging the European Union into a mild coma.”

The EU snapped out of that funk in late 2007 when it drafted the Lisbon Treaty to replace the constitution. Nicolas Sarkozy, elected French president in May 2007, whisked it through parliamentary ratification instead of risking another referendum.

Delors married Marie Lephaille in 1948. A son, Jean-Paul, died of leukemia in 1982 at age 29. The couple’s eldest child, Martine Aubry, born in 1950, went into Socialist politics, serving as employment minister and mayor of Lille.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.