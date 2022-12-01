Top Stories
7:17
The Week Ahead: BoC Policy Announcement; Dollarama earnings
-
What this week's big bank earnings say economy ahead of a possible recession
-
How to apply for the new Canada Dental Benefit
-
2:51
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
-
6:05
TD says 'irregular activity' alert prompted pause of Canada Post loan program
-
4 reasons for thrift store gifts this year
-
7h ago
Profits in 15 sectors, including oil and gas, driving bulk of inflation: report7:17
Profits in 15 sectors, including oil and gas, driving bulk of inflation: report
A new report by the Centre for Future Work found that growth in corporate profits this year compared to pre-pandemic has been concentrated in a small number of sectors where consumer prices have also risen the fastest.
3h ago9:14
Unemployment rates in November for major cities, provinces
The national unemployment rate held steady at 5.1 per cent in November. Here are the jobless rates last month by city, province and territory.
Sep 12
Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast in having authentic conversations about success with the most brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term. New episodes monthly.
Top Picks
54m ago5:29
TSX today: Index up 0.07% in early-afternoon trading
Canada's main stock index climbed in the early afternoon, while U.S. stock markets fell.
-
Nov 30
Bankman-Fried denies trying to commit fraud at fallen FTX empire6:24
Bankman-Fried denies trying to commit fraud at fallen FTX empire
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the bankrupt FTX crypto empire, denied trying to perpetrate a fraud while admitting to many errors at the helm of the company.
2h ago3:21
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year.
22h ago5:38
November home sales down 20%, year-to-date sales on track for record: Calgary board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city's November home sales dipped by more than 20 per cent since the same time last year, but 2022 is still on track to set a record.
5h ago9:14
U.S. hiring and wages extend strong gains, keeping pressure on Fed
U.S. employers added more jobs than forecast and wages surged by the most in nearly a year, pointing to enduring inflation pressures that boost chances of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
19h ago3:15
Bond bears emboldened as U.S. jobs data fuel Fed wagers
Wall Street got a dose of reality after a shockingly hot jobs report lifted bond yields and sent U.S. stocks lower on bets the Federal Reserve will keep tightening even if that means a recession down the road.
22h ago7:08
Nutrien sees shortfall on Russia and Belarus woes
The top executive of the world’s largest fertilizer company sees a worldwide shortage of agricultural inputs ahead as “export challenges” keep Russia and Belarus supplies from reaching global markets.
1h ago7:16
Oil rises in volatile week as traders speculate on OPEC+ policy
Oil was on track for its biggest weekly gain in almost two months, after a volatile week marked by China loosening COVID restrictions and speculation on OPEC+ output policy.
Dec 17:27
Bank of Canada has room to stop hiking before U.S. Fed, survey shows
The Bank of Canada has leeway to end its interest-rate hiking cycle in coming months even if the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps pushing borrowing costs higher next year, according to economists.
Nov 30
Spruce Point founder calls on Saputo to be more transparent with investors6:08
Spruce Point founder calls on Saputo to be more transparent with investors
Saputo should improve its transparency with investors, as the dairy giant won’t be able to outrun falling demand for its milk and cheese products, according to the author of a critical report against the company that was published earlier this week.
5h ago2:10:36
The Daily Chase: Awaiting Canadian labour data; Enbridge CEO talks career at energy giant
We’ll get insight into the state of the Canadian labour market when the latest employment figures are released this morning at 8:30 a.m. EST.
22h ago7:48
Volkswagen begins search for battery plant site in Canada
Volkswagen AG signed an agreement to begin searching for a battery cell factory site in Canada as it plans a “rapid expansion to North America” of its electric vehicle battery business.