21h ago
Jagdeep Dhankhar Elected as India’s New Vice President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as India’s vice president, giving the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi control of the South Asian nation’s two highest constitutional posts.
Dhankhar, the former Governor of West Bengal state and a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, defeated Margaret Alva, a former federal minister, fielded by the opposition led by the Indian National Congress and a few other regional parties. Dhankhar won by 346 votes, said Utpal Kumar Singh secretary general of the lower house of the parliament and also the returning officer of the poll.
The electoral college for the vice president consists of votes from both houses of parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition had a comfortable majority making Dhankhar’s election a foregone conclusion.
The vice president takes over in the event of the death, resignation or removal of the president and is also chairman of the upper house of parliament, or Rajya Sabha. The president is the supreme commander of India’s armed forces and oversees creation of a government in case of a hung parliament.
On July 21, Droupadi Murmu was elected as president of India, becoming the first tribal politician to occupy the top constitutional post in the world’s largest democracy.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:06
Amazon to buy Roomba-maker IRobot for US$1.65B
-
10:18
BCE CEO sees Q3 boost from Rogers customers jumping ship
-
2:49
Were you affected by recent job cuts in the tech sector? We want to hear from you
-
6:07
'Wait and see': Toronto, Vancouver home sales plummet as buyers hang around
-
4:45
$40M Quebec mansion hits market as luxury home sales brush off higher rates
-
4:15
Cheap date? Finding 'the one' on a budget when everything costs more