(Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s chief executive issued an unusually frank warning to Prime Minister Theresa May, saying a bad Brexit deal could put tens of thousands of jobs at risk and cost the company more than 1.2 billion pounds a year ($1.6 billion).

"Brexit is due to happen on March 29 next year. Currently, I do not even know if any of our manufacturing facilities in the U.K. will be able to function on the 30th," Ralf Speth told an audience -- including May -- at a conference in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.

Speth warned that decisions were being taken by companies now that won’t be reversed -- whatever the final Brexit outcome. The company, which employs more than 40,000 people in the U.K., said the company’s losses in the event of a no-deal Brexit would wipe out its profit.

Free access to Europe’s single market is "as important a part to our business, as wheels are to our cars." Losing that would mean "the bureaucracy of a customs official becomes more important than the craft of an engineer," he said.

JLR has four plants in the U.K. that produce 3,000 cars a day, use 25 million components and are dependent on a ‘just in time’ schedule. Any delays would cost the company 60 million pounds a day, according to Speth.

"What decisions will I be forced to make, if Brexit means not merely that costs go up, but that we cannot physically build cars on time and on budget in the UK?"

