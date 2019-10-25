(Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a narrower loss than expected in the second quarter after the British luxury unit turned profitable working through a cost cutting program.

Tata Motors Ltd. lost 2.17 billion rupees ($31 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 10.5 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said Friday. Analysts on average expected a loss of 16.35 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The carmaker has been hit by the worst-ever slump in India’s auto market and an economic slowdown in China that’s hurting demand for vehicles including Jaguar Land Rover’s premium offerings. In Europe, the luxury brand is closing its U.K. factories for a week in November to guard against disruption to supply chains from a possible no-deal Brexit.

JLR has almost completed a 2.5 billion-pound ($3.2 billion) savings drive that includes cutting thousands of jobs worldwide, the carmaker said Friday. Tata Motors bought the maker of the Jaguar XE sedan and Land Rover Discovery sport utility vehicle from Ford Motor Co. in 2008.

JLR’s pretax profit was 156 million pounds.

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein last month described JLR as “severely challenged” and said Tata Motors should look at BMW AG as a buyer for the unit because the German company is “awash with cash.” Tata Group, the Indian conglomerate that owns Tata Motors, is open to finding partners for the automaker but isn’t planning on selling the embattled division, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in an interview this month.

