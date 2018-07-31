(Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover posted a quarterly loss on amid a decline in deliveries of its sport utility vehicles F-Pace and Discovery Sport from a year earlier.

The luxury unit of Tata Motors Ltd. reported a loss of 210 million pounds ($276 million) in the three months ended June 30, the automaker said in a statement Tuesday. The parent also posted a loss of 19 billion rupees ($277 million).

“With regards to JLR, we faced multiple challenges including temporary issues like China duty impacts as well as the market issues like diesel concerns in U.K. And Europe,” Tata Motors Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in the statement.

Sales of F-Pace SUV fell 26 percent in the quarter, while Discovery Sport declined 14 percent. Deliveries in Europe, one of its biggest markets, slipped 7.3 percent in the period.

