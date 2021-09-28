(Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc has settled patent fights it lodged against Volkswagen AG and its brands over a feature used in luxury sport utility vehicles that simplifies off-road driving for affluent but inexperienced drivers.

The settlements resolve litigation in Germany and the U.S., but other terms of the deals weren’t disclosed in filings with courts in New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia and with the International Trade Commission in Washington.

The settlements came about a week before Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd., was to begin a trial in which it was seeking to block imports of VW’s Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi and Volkswagen sport utility vehicles it claimed used its patented Terrain Response technology without permission.

