(Bloomberg) -- Tata Motors Ltd., the Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover, posted a quarterly loss as the global semiconductor shortage continued to hit production at home and at its British luxury unit.

The company posted a loss of 15.2 billion rupees ($204 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a 29.1 billion-rupee profit in the same period a year earlier. JLR reported a loss of 9 million pound ($12 million) before tax during the quarter, compared with a profit of 439 million pounds last year, Tata Motors said in a statement to stock exchanges Monday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.