(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian carmaker Tata Motors Ltd., which owns the luxury SUV brand Jaguar Land Rover, slumped the most in more than two years on weak sales outlook.

The stock slid as much as 8.3%, the most since Feb. 2022, to 960.10 rupees in early trading on Monday.

The company said it is expecting sales volumes for its commercial vehicles to be flat or slightly decline for the financial year ending March 2025. As for Jaguar, the order book shrank to 133,000 units as of March 31, from 148,000 units at the end of December.

