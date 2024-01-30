(Bloomberg) -- Tata Motors Ltd. regained the mantle as India’s most valuable automaker from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a title it lost to the carmaker in 2016.

The company’s shares climbed 2.1% on Tuesday, valuing the owner of Jaguar Land Rover at nearly $38 billion. The company recorded a fourth straight quarter of profits in November, following a run of losses stretching back to the start of 2021.

Indian consumers have been increasingly preferring SUVs over smaller hatchbacks, and that helped Tata Motors capture share in the passenger vehicles market with its vast array of options. It also sells the most electric cars in the country, while Maruti is yet to start producing them.

“Maruti’s conservative approach is making them suffer, they have not been changing with the times,” said Kranthi Bathini, a strategist at WealthMills Securities Pvt. “Consumer behaviour has changed, and Tata was able to capitalize on that.”

Tata Motors gained over 90% in the past 12 months, outperforming the broader market with main S&P BSE Sensex Index rising 21% during the period.

