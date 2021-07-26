Global Chip Shortage May Last Through Into 2022: Bain & Co.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a bigger loss than any analyst estimated due to the global semiconductor shortage that will constrain production even more this quarter.

Tata Motors Ltd.’s net deficit of 44.5 billion rupees (US$598 million) for the three months ended in June missed the 21 billion-rupee average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The most bearish projection was for a 34.2 billion-rupee loss.

Supply chain issues derailed a short-lived run of positive earnings for the Mumbai-based manufacturer. In addition to the dearth of semiconductors, results last quarter were plagued by commodity price inflation. Raw material costs almost quadrupled from a year ago to 373.1 billion rupees.

“We’re expecting the worst of chip crisis to come in the second quarter,” P.B. Balaji, Tata Motors’s chief financial officer, told reporters in a briefing. “We’re working very strenuously to mitigate the impact,” he said, by reducing consumption where possible, redesigning products and making long-term arrangements with semiconductor suppliers.

Jaguar Land Rover reported a pretax loss of 110 million pounds (US$152 million) on revenue of 4.97 billion pounds. The division’s sales in China jumped 14 per cent.

Demand for JLR is extremely strong, with an order book of 110,000 units, Balaji said. The division expects to wholesale about 65,000 vehicles this quarter, reiterating that this is about half of what it had planned. The chip crisis has forced the carmaker to temporarily suspend production at plants in Castle Bromwich and Halewood.

This quarter, JLR expects a negative pretax earnings margin with a free cash outflow of less than 1 billion pounds. The company expects the semiconductor situation to start to improve in the second half of its financial year.

Jaguar Land Rover’s performance is crucial for Mumbai-based conglomerate Tata Group, after a devastating wave of COVID infections and government-imposed lockdowns crimped demand in its home market.

Under CEO Thierry Bollore, the former Renault SA chief who joined the U.K. carmaker in September, Jaguar Land Rover is planning to electrify its lineup, ditching combustion engines at the smaller of its two brands completely in four years. The Land Rover line will get its first fully electric model in 2024, and by the following year, all Jaguars will be entirely powered by batteries.

Tata Motors shares closed 0.8 per cent lower in Monday trading before the earnings were released. The stock is up almost 60 per cent this year.