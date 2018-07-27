(Bloomberg) -- Khalifa Sall, the jailed former mayor of the capital of Senegal, Dakar, declared his presidential candidacy for elections due next year.

“I am a candidate for the Feb. 24, 2019 presidential election, with the firm conviction that we shall draw from this event the energy to gather the strong forces of the nation, win the trust of the people and raise our dear country,” Sall said Thursday in a statement.

The opposition leader appealed a March court decision to jail him for five years for fraud. He was arrested on suspicion of embezzling 1.8 billion CFA francs ($3.16 million). Sall denied the allegations, saying his detention was politically motivated. He is not related to President Macky Sall.

To contact the reporter on this story: Malick Ciss in Dakar at mciss@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andre Janse van Vuuren at ajansevanvuu@bloomberg.net, Eric Ombok, Helen Nyambura

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.